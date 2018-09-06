  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi può essere la sorpresa di questa Serie A?
  Il Sassuolo champagne di De Zerbi
  La Fiorentina dei giovani
  Il Torino di Belotti e Zaza
  La Samp rivoluzionata
  Il Genoa di Criscito e Piatek
  Il Parma vintage di Gervinho e Bruno Alves
  L'Empoli dei baby e dei talenti
  Il Bologna con Inzaghi in panchina
  Il Cagliari di Srna e Barella
  Il Chievo per l'ennesima impresa
  Il Frosinone rinnovato in estate
  L'Udinese dello spagnolo Velazquez
  L'Atalanta ancora con Gomez capitano
  La Spal con Semplici in panchina e Petagna

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Atalanta, Gomez: "Difficile ripetere l'exploit di due anni fa"

06.09.2018 22:45 di Simone Lorini  Twitter:    articolo letto 2331 volte
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Alejandro Gomez, parla così dal suo fitness center cittadino, Perform, riguardo il momento della squadra: "Ormai le altre squadre ci conoscono e ci aspettano mettendosi tutte dietro, sarà un campionato difficile. Il nostro limite è che o segniamo tanto oppure ci sono partite, come quella persa col Cagliari, in cui arriviamo lì a un passo e la palla non entra. Speravamo di rifarci della delusione in Europa League a Copenaghen ripartendo in campionato con una vittoria, ma purtroppo è andato tutto storto", evidenzia Tuttosport.

Rigoni: "Lo conosco bene per averci giocato nell'Argentina, è un esterno alto molto pericoloso in fase di conclusione fin dai tempi dell'Independiente e anche un ragazzo coraggioso, perché ha fortemente voluto la sfida italiana per lanciarsi definitivamente".

Obiettivi: "Credo che potremo tornare in Europa con un buon piazzamento in campionato, anche se sarà difficile ripetere l'exploit del quarto posto con 72 punti di due stagioni fa. Adesso come adesso le sette sorelle sono attrezzate e sarà una lotta dura, mentre nel 2016-2017, per dire, Inter e Fiorentina alla fine erano fuori dai giochi".
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Enzo Bucchioni

Pogba, me ne vado…Ecco il piano della Juve per riprenderlo. Piace anche Ceballos. E Martial a parametro zero. Milan, Rabiot convinto da Leonardo. La verita’ sul futuro di Chiesa

Pogba, me ne vado…Ecco il piano della Juve per riprenderlo. Piace anche Ceballos. E Martial a parametro zero. Milan, Rabiot convinto da Leonardo. La verita’ sul futuro di Chiesa

Primo piano

...con Novellino

...con Novellino “Mancini ha ragione. Devono giocare i giovani. Ma nessuno si cura più dei fondamentali nel settore giovanile. La Serie B oggi è fondamentale per dare spazio ai giovani. Bene però le seconde squadre, le ritengo importantissime per far crescere i ragazzi”. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb Walter...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy