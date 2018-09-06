Atalanta, Gomez: "Difficile ripetere l'exploit di due anni fa"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Alejandro Gomez, parla così dal suo fitness center cittadino, Perform, riguardo il momento della squadra: "Ormai le altre squadre ci conoscono e ci aspettano mettendosi tutte dietro, sarà un campionato difficile. Il nostro limite è che o segniamo tanto oppure ci sono partite, come quella persa col Cagliari, in cui arriviamo lì a un passo e la palla non entra. Speravamo di rifarci della delusione in Europa League a Copenaghen ripartendo in campionato con una vittoria, ma purtroppo è andato tutto storto", evidenzia Tuttosport.

Rigoni: "Lo conosco bene per averci giocato nell'Argentina, è un esterno alto molto pericoloso in fase di conclusione fin dai tempi dell'Independiente e anche un ragazzo coraggioso, perché ha fortemente voluto la sfida italiana per lanciarsi definitivamente".

Obiettivi: "Credo che potremo tornare in Europa con un buon piazzamento in campionato, anche se sarà difficile ripetere l'exploit del quarto posto con 72 punti di due stagioni fa. Adesso come adesso le sette sorelle sono attrezzate e sarà una lotta dura, mentre nel 2016-2017, per dire, Inter e Fiorentina alla fine erano fuori dai giochi".