Atalanta, Pasalic: "A più competitiva di due anni fa"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Mario Pasalic, centrocampista dell'Atalanta, ha parlato allo store ufficiale del club. "Ho trovato il campionato italiano più competitivo di due anni fa, ormai lo conosco bene, ma tutte le squadre si sono rafforzate: può tornare al livello di 10-15 anni fa. Gasperini mi chiede di fare il trequartista e sto cercando di adeguarmi, perché non è la mia posizione, attualmente sono meno presente che all'inizio ma ho bisogno di fermarmi in un club per crescere".