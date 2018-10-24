Atalanta, Percassi: "Domenica sono sceso negli spogliatoi"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Luca Percassi, amministratore delegato dell'Atalanta, a margine della presentazione del vino nerazzurro ha parlato del campionato. "La vittoria con il Chievo ci ha dato serenità, con il Parma sarà difficile. Sono contento per Ilicic, per noi è fondamentale. Domenica sono sceso negli spogliatoi, non ho detto niente. Siamo bergamaschi e l'etica del lavoro è sopra ogni cosa. Barrow e Zapata sono in gamba, un'anomalia che non abbiano ancora segnato".