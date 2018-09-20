Atalanta, sondaggi dalla Germania per Freuler

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Per il centrocampista Remo Freuler il futuro sembra essere in bilico fra la permanenza all'Atalanta e l'approdo in Bundesliga. Come riporta La Gazzetta dello Sport l'entourage del centrocampista e l'Atalanta si sarebbero infatti nuovamente incontrati per parlare del rinnovo con adeguamento del contratto (900mila euro e scadenza portata al 2022 le richieste). Un incontro positivo anche se non ancora decisivo per una fumata bianca che entrambe le parti sembrano volere. Sullo sfondo però vanno segnalati i sondaggi di due grandi tedesche come Borussia Dortmund e Borussia Monchengladbach interessate a mettere le mani sullo svizzero.