  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
atalanta
bologna
brescia
cagliari
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
lecce
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Cosa dovrebbe fare Federico Chiesa?
  Restare alla Fiorentina per essere titolare e protagonista
  Andare alla Juventus come Federico Bernardeschi
  Andare all'Inter da Antonio Conte
  Optare per una soluzione all'estero

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Atalanta, su Zapata torna il Napoli: sul piatto Inglese e 25 milioni

06.07.2019 11:45 di Daniel Uccellieri   articolo letto 5049 volte
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Non solo Manolas e James Rodriguez, il Napoli vuole regalare a Carlo Ancelotti una punta che segni tanti gol. A parte Icardi, il Napoli non ha mai smesso di guardare a Duvan Zapata. Il club azzurro un po' rimpiange di averlo ceduto per soli 20 milioni ed è tornato alla carica nei confronti del presidente Percassi, irremovibile sulle sue convinzioni: 55 milioni per dire addio a Zapata. De Laurentiis si è dichiarato disposto a inserire nella trattativa Inglese che piace a Gasperini, con 25 milioni di conguaglio. Ed è su questa somma che esistono le divergenze. Lo riporta Tuttosport.
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Stampa la notizia

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Niccolò Ceccarini

Icardi-Juventus, decisivi gli ultimi giorni di mercato. De Ligt arriva, Paratici a caccia di un esterno sinistro: ipotesi Darmian. Bianconeri ancora in pressing su Chiesa. Marotta e Ausilio al lavoro per anticipare l’arrivo di Lukaku

Icardi-Juventus, decisivi gli ultimi giorni di mercato. De Ligt arriva, Paratici a caccia di un esterno sinistro: ipotesi Darmian. Bianconeri ancora in pressing su Chiesa. Marotta e Ausilio al lavoro per anticipare l’arrivo di Lukaku

Primo piano

Inter-Man United, fissato l'incontro per Lukaku. Le posizioni dei due club

Inter-Man United, fissato l'incontro per Lukaku. Le posizioni dei due club L'Inter è pronta a cambiare strategia su Romelu Lukaku, passando ai fatti dopo un corteggiamento che va avanti da settimane. La novità - riporta La Gazzetta dello Sport - è che Inter e Manchester United a breve si siederanno intorno a un tavolo per risolvere la faccenda e chiudere...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2019 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17