Atalanta, su Zapata torna il Napoli: sul piatto Inglese e 25 milioni

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Non solo Manolas e James Rodriguez, il Napoli vuole regalare a Carlo Ancelotti una punta che segni tanti gol. A parte Icardi, il Napoli non ha mai smesso di guardare a Duvan Zapata. Il club azzurro un po' rimpiange di averlo ceduto per soli 20 milioni ed è tornato alla carica nei confronti del presidente Percassi, irremovibile sulle sue convinzioni: 55 milioni per dire addio a Zapata. De Laurentiis si è dichiarato disposto a inserire nella trattativa Inglese che piace a Gasperini, con 25 milioni di conguaglio. Ed è su questa somma che esistono le divergenze. Lo riporta Tuttosport.