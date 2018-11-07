  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Barça, Busquets: "Dominato il gioco. Icardi non aveva toccato palla..."

07.11.2018 00:09 di Giacomo Iacobellis  Twitter:    articolo letto 1024 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Il centrocampista del Barcellona Sergio Busquets ha parlato così nel post-gara riguardo l'1-1 di San Siro contro l'Inter: "Credo che avremmo meritato di più - riporta Marca -. Abbiamo voluto controllare il gioco e sotto questo aspetto abbiamo dominato. Nella seconda fase di gara abbiamo rischiato troppo. Il gol di Icardi? Una palla stupida sbucata in area, non siamo stati in grado di toglierla e abbiamo pagato l'errore. Noi abbiamo giocato bene nel primo tempo: abbiamo avuto delle occasioni e annullato Icardi, al punto da non fargli toccare palla".
Altre notizie Serie B

EDITORIALE DI: Tancredi Palmeri

Inter, perché aspettare 150 minuti? Mentre a Napoli il confine è solo il cielo. Ecco perché alla Juventus la vittoria contro il Manchester United serve…contro l’Inter. Davvero Mosca ultima chiamata per la Roma e Di Francesco?

Inter, perché aspettare 150 minuti? Mentre a Napoli il confine è solo il cielo. Ecco perché alla Juventus la vittoria contro il Manchester United serve…contro l’Inter. Davvero Mosca ultima chiamata per la Roma e Di Francesco?

Primo piano

...con Moggi

...con Moggi “Per la Juventus è una partita normale, per il Manchester United è fondamentale. La Juve non affronterà il match con la solita cattiveria, mentre il Manchester United dovrà impiegare anche con grandi motivazioni”. Così a TuttoMercatoWeb l’ex direttore generale della Juventus, Luciano...
