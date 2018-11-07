Barça, Busquets: "Dominato il gioco. Icardi non aveva toccato palla..."

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Il centrocampista del Barcellona Sergio Busquets ha parlato così nel post-gara riguardo l'1-1 di San Siro contro l'Inter: "Credo che avremmo meritato di più - riporta Marca -. Abbiamo voluto controllare il gioco e sotto questo aspetto abbiamo dominato. Nella seconda fase di gara abbiamo rischiato troppo. Il gol di Icardi? Una palla stupida sbucata in area, non siamo stati in grado di toglierla e abbiamo pagato l'errore. Noi abbiamo giocato bene nel primo tempo: abbiamo avuto delle occasioni e annullato Icardi, al punto da non fargli toccare palla".