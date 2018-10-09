Barça, due sgambetti al contrario. Inter e Roma se la ridono

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Tra i paradossi dell’ultima estate di mercato, ce ne sono due che riguardano colpi sfumati e messi a segno da una squadra, che col senno di poi, forse ne avrebbe fatto volentieri a meno. Ogni riferimento di sorta al Barcellona non è affatto puramente casuale, ed anzi assume un valore ancora più rilevante osservando i primi vagiti blaugrana delle carriere di Arturo Vidal e Malcom. Se il cileno è stato dirottato al Nou Camp dai tentennamenti dell’Inter, motivati da altre scelte in sede di mercato, il brasiliano è stato protagonista di un vero e proprio “ratto” con un volo prenotato e poi disdetto su Roma ed un altro che lo ha regalato al pubblico Catalano. Tuttavia i riscontri sul campo non arrivano nè su un versante nè sull’altro, con Malcom che non vede il campo e spesso nemmeno la panchina, al punto da far parlare di flop da parte della stampa iberica, e con Vidal che gioca poco e si lascia andare a polemiche social poco interpretabili con espliciti moti di accusa a non meglio identificati “codardi che non meritano di venire affrontati perché destinati a soffocare da soli”. Insomma un clima non particolarmente felice, per due sgambetti di mercato che, forse, il Barcellona sta rimpiangendo di non essersi risparmiato.