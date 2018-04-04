Bastone e carota. La gelosia di Zizou evidenzia l’impresa di CR7

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

“Ero felice, il gesto tecnico mi ha colpito. Bisogna solo togliersi il cappello”. Così il tecnico del Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane sulla sua reazione alla meravigliosa rete in rovesciata di Cristiano Ronaldo. Il mister dei Blancos però subito dopo ci ha tenuto a precisare: “Forse però il mio di Glasgow è stato più bello…”. Un modo per sottolineate la straordinarietà del gesto tecnico, ma pure per rimarcare ancora una volta la difficoltà e l’importanza della sua rete che permise al Real di battere il Bayer Leverkusen in finale di Champions nel 2002. Poi, dopo la ‘bastonata’, ecco di nuovo sfoderare la carota: “E' uno dei più bei gol della storia del calcio. Sono un po' geloso, mi ha rubato la ‘copertina’”, la chiosa finale della conferenza stampa, incentrata quasi unicamente sulla rovesciata del portoghese. Quasi come se il Real Madrid non avesse vinto l’andata dei quarti in casa della Juve per 3 a 0. Ma l’unicità del gesto, unito alla presenza di Zizou, effettivamente meritavano una certa attenzione.