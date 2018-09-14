Boateng: "Il calcio era un hobby contro la fame: ora mi sento un re"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Kevin Prince Boateng, centrocampista del Sassuolo, si è confessato in una lunga intervista al settimanale del Corriere della Sera Liberi Tutti: "Ho conquistato il mio regno da poco. Oggi che ho la serenità, e mi sono buttato alle spalle le difficoltà del passato, mi sento potente come un re. Io calciatore? Prima era solo un hobby che mi distraeva dal fatto che il frigo era vuoto. Poi a 15 anni, quando ho firmato il primo contratto da professionista, ho capito che la faccenda era seria. Mi sento più ghanese o tedesco? Me lo chiedo spesso: quando sei un mix il tuo cuore non appartiene al 100 per 100 né all'una né all'altra parte. Superato i cori razzisti? Ho cominciato a subirli da giovane, nei campi di Berlino. All'epoca mi tenevo tutto dentro. Poi quando sono arrivato al Milan ed è successo ancora ho capito che non avevo più spazio nel cuore. E ho reagito, duramente. Il tabù dell'omosessualità nel calcio sopravvive? Credo che neppure i miei amici più stretti me lo confesserebbero. C'è ancora timore ma io dico che ci vuole coraggio. Le notizie durano una settimana".