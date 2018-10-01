Bologna, Di Vaio: "Spero Santander vada in doppia cifra"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Il manager del Bologna Marco Di Vaio ha fatto quest'oggi il punto sul momento del Bologna, squadra reduce dalla vittoria contro l'Udinese: "Siamo molto contenti per i tifosi che ci hanno dato da subito il loro appoggio incondizionato prima di questa settimana in cui c'è stata una svolta nei risultati. Il nostro obiettivo è renderli orgogliosi dopo un passato recente in cui abbiamo sofferto troppo soprattutto in casa. Non capitava da tanto tempo di vincere in rimonta, era importante dare continuità alla vittoria sulla Roma e questo successo può dare forza morale e convinzione. Abbiamo quasi rimesso in pari il conto dopo le prime quattro partite ma non possiamo rilassarci: in tal senso il mister è una garanzia. Solo contro la Juventus abbiamo mostrato meno carattere ma anche a Genova, come ieri, eravamo stati attenti e poi condannati solo da un episodio. Anche a Cagliari sarà una partita simile. Sapevamo che era passato troppo poco tempo per bocciare le scelte fatte in estate. Santander? Ci auguriamo che vada in doppia cifra".