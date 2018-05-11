  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
benevento
bologna
cagliari
chievo
crotone
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi resterà fuori dalla prossima Champions League?
  Roma
  Lazio
  Inter

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
Serie A

Bologna, Donadoni: "Contro il Chievo vogliamo vincere per i tifosi"

11.05.2018 13:00 di Lorenzo Di Benedetto  Twitter:    articolo letto 1301 volte
© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Roberto Donadoni, intervenuto alla festa finale del Centro Clubs Bologna, ha dichiarato: "Contro il Chievo vogliamo vincere soprattutto per i nostri tifosi. L’aiuto e il supporto che ci avete dato quest’anno è stato molto importante e cercheremo di chiudere la stagione al meglio. Già domenica puntiamo al risultato pieno, per ottenere quei tre punti che ci consentano di fare meglio dell’anno passato, poi penseremo all’Udinese". A riportarlo è Bolognanews.net.
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Europa

EDITORIALE DI: Enzo Bucchioni

La rabbia di Allegri, ha vinto la guerra di religione contro gli integralisti. Ecco cosa vuole per restare alla Juve. Sarri e De Laurentiis, un incontro per continuare assieme. Il valzer delle panchine bloccato dal Real

La rabbia di Allegri, ha vinto la guerra di religione contro gli integralisti. Ecco cosa vuole per restare alla Juve. Sarri e De Laurentiis, un incontro per continuare assieme. Il valzer delle panchine bloccato dal Real

Primo piano

ESCLUSIVA TMW - Villarreal, si lavora al rinnovo di Radu fino al 2021

ESCLUSIVA TMW - Villarreal, si lavora al rinnovo di Radu fino al 2021 Villarreal al lavoro per il futuro. Contatti avviati per il rinnovo del contratto del giovane terzino destro, Rinaldo Radu, fino al 2021. Il difensore classe 2002 è gestito dagli agenti Oscar Damiani e Crescenzo Cecere. E il Villarreal vuole blindare il giocatore, lavori in corso......
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Norme sulla privacy - Cookie policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOMERCATOWEB.COM ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 88
Utilizzo dei Cookie
CHIUDI
Questo sito utilizza i cookie. Accedendo a questo sito, accetti il fatto che potremmo
memorizzare e accedere ai cookie sul tuo dispositivo.
Clicca qui per maggiori informazioni.