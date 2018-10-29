  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Bologna, Gonzalez: "Brucia il gol nel finale ma è un pari importante"

29.10.2018 12:27 di Pietro Lazzerini  Twitter:    articolo letto 202 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Il difensore del Bologna Giancarlo Gonzalez, ha parlato al termine del pareggio contro il Sassuolo: "ovviamente ci brucia avere preso gol negli ultimi minuti ma penso che abbiamo fatto una buona gara e portiamo a casa un pareggio importante. Abbiamo pareggiato contro una squadra che ha un’idea chiara di calcio in testa e cerca di metterlo in pratica. Abbiamo avuto anche diverse occasioni per chiudere la partita sul 3-1 ma abbiamo imparato una volta di più che le partite non finiscono finché l’arbitro non fischia. Ci sono dei momenti che decidono le partite e ne abbiamo avuti sia a favore che contro. Restare fuori? Tutti vogliamo giocare, restare fuori non rende mai contenti ma quando si entra si ha la possibilità di dimostrare qualcosa. Io sono contento della mia prestazione, sia oggi che contro il Torino: sono a disposizione del mister, della squadra e della società". A riportarlo è Bolognanews.net.
EDITORIALE DI: Michele Criscitiello

Ronaldo illumina, la Juventus si trasforma in europea. Torino e il rischio di un altro anno a vuoto. Ventura non fa miracoli, anzi... Squadre B inutili, serie B e serie C da rifare, Gravina cambi subito il mercato

Dramma Leicester, la commovente lettera di Schmeichel al presidente

Dramma Leicester, la commovente lettera di Schmeichel al presidente Kasper Schmeichel, portiere del Leicester, ha scritto una lunga lettera di addio al presidente Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, morto sabato a seguito dello schianto del suo elicottero fuori dal "King Power Stadium": "Caro presidente. Non posso credere ciò che sta succedendo. Sono totalmente...
