Bologna, Gonzalez: "Brucia il gol nel finale ma è un pari importante"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Il difensore del Bologna Giancarlo Gonzalez, ha parlato al termine del pareggio contro il Sassuolo: "ovviamente ci brucia avere preso gol negli ultimi minuti ma penso che abbiamo fatto una buona gara e portiamo a casa un pareggio importante. Abbiamo pareggiato contro una squadra che ha un’idea chiara di calcio in testa e cerca di metterlo in pratica. Abbiamo avuto anche diverse occasioni per chiudere la partita sul 3-1 ma abbiamo imparato una volta di più che le partite non finiscono finché l’arbitro non fischia. Ci sono dei momenti che decidono le partite e ne abbiamo avuti sia a favore che contro. Restare fuori? Tutti vogliamo giocare, restare fuori non rende mai contenti ma quando si entra si ha la possibilità di dimostrare qualcosa. Io sono contento della mia prestazione, sia oggi che contro il Torino: sono a disposizione del mister, della squadra e della società". A riportarlo è Bolognanews.net.