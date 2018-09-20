Bologna, in programma un nuovo incontro con l'agente di Pulgar

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Nei prossimi giorni il Bologna incontrerà l'agente del centrocampista Erick Pulgar per parlare del rinnovo del contratto, in scadenza nel 2020, del cileno. Il calciatore da tempo si lamenta dell'ingaggio, giudicato troppo basso, e minaccia di ascoltare le offerte provenienti da altri club. Una situazione che non piace alla società felsinea, e che può minare l'equilibrio interno allo spogliatoio, che vuole risolvere nel migliore dei modi il nodo legato al futuro del cileno come riporta La Repubblica.