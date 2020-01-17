Bologna, Nagatomo ipotesi low cost per la retroguardia

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Bologna all'opera per cercare di rinnovare e completare il pacchetto difensivo. Una delle opzioni al vaglio della dirigenza felsinea, si legge sul Corriere di Bologna, porta a Yuto Nagatomo, terzino ex Inter oggi al Galatasaray, che in questi giorni sta trattando la risoluzione del contratto con il club di Istanbul. Qualora la trattativa si concretizzasse ecco che Sinisa Mihajlovic sposterebbe in via definitiva al centro della difesa l'altro giapponese in rossoblu Takehiro Tomiyasu.