Bologna, prove di rinnovo per Mirante: resterà in rossoblù

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Aria di rinnovo per Antonio Mirante al Bologna. Il portiere ha un contratto fino al 2019 ma al ritorno dalle vacante potrebbe firmare il prolungamento e legarsi dunque ai felsinei per altre stagione, mentre Da Costa è destinato ad andarsene per trovare più spazio altrove. A riportarlo è il Corriere dello Sport.