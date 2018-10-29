Bologna, Skorupski: "Stiamo crescendo. Pareggio buon risultato"

Fonte: bolognanews.net

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

In zona mista è intervenuto Lukasz Skorupski, che nonostante due gol subiti ha disputato una prova molto positiva: “Stiamo continuando a crescere e a fare punti importanti ed è quello che conta, dobbiamo continuare così. Rammarico? Purtroppo c’è stato quel rigore ma anche aver ottenuto questo punto in trasferta non è male. Io una sicurezza? Sto provando a fare il mio lavoro nel miglior modo possibile e sono contento se la gente lo riconosce. Modulo? Facciamo quello che dice il mister, a me non cambia tanto perchè l’importante è lavorare bene di reparto".