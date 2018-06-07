Bologna, tris di colpi dal Venezia: Audero, Stulac e Pinato

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Ultime sul mercato del Bologna direttamente da La Gazzetta dello Sport. Il club rossoblù - si legge - starebbe provando un tris di colpi dal Venezia: si tratta di Audero per la porta, Stulac a zero in mediana (ma il Genoa resta favorito) e Pinato per il centrocampo. In attacco, infine, si monitora sempre Nicolas Gonzalez (Argentinos Jrs).