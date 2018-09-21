Brasile, Tite esclude Douglas Costa: "Mostrato mancanza di disciplina"

In conferenza stampa il ct del Brasile Tite ha spiegato le convocazioni verdeoro in vista delle sfide contro Arabia Saudita e Argentina. Questo il suo pensiero, forte, sull'esclusione di Douglas Costa: "Come ho detto altre volte, ci sarà occasione per tutti quelli che sono rimasti fuori. Nello specifico, per quanto riguarda Douglas Costa, non è stato convocato per due fattori: l'infortunio e l'incidente successo in campionato. E' un atto che ha mostrato mancanza di disciplina".