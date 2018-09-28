Buffon: "Sono felice per il Napoli, ma la Juve non ha eguali"

Arriva Juventus-Napoli, una sfida che per la prima volta da 17 anni a questa parte Gianluigi Buffon vivrà da spettatore. Il portiere del PSG ne ha parlato al Corriere dello Sport: "Sono felice che il Napoli stia facendo bene, perché ho un gran rapporto di amicizia, stima e rispetto con Ancelotti. Tuttavia credo che la partita con la Juve non sarà semplice, i bianconeri non hanno eguali".

Sulla Nazionale.

"Ho parlato con Mancini, uno scambio costruttivo. È una questione di autotutela, a volte non sono stato rispettato ed a quarant'anni non credo che uno debba esserci per forza".