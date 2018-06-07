Cagliari, Carli su Srna: "In 3-4 giorni chiariremo la situazione"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Nel corso della conferenza stampa di presentazione di Rolando Maran come nuovo allenatore del Cagliari, il ds degli isolani Marcello Carli ha parlato della trattativa per Darijo Srna: "Negare la trattativa è inutile. È un'idea, è un giocatore di personalità ed esperienza e può dare tanto nello spogliatoio come mentalità. Ha numeri straordinari, tante presenze in Nazionale e Champions. Il ragazzo è venuto a Cagliari e gli è piaciuta tanto, ora tocca a lui perché ha una situazione particolare. Nel giro di 3-4 giorni chiariremo la cosa".