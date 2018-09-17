Cagliari, Castro: "Joao Pedro importante, con lui possiamo crescere"

Fonte: TuttoCagliari.net

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Il centrocampista del Cagliari Lucas Castro ha parlato al termine del pareggio contro il Milan. Queste le sue parole in mixed zone: "Il Milan è una squadra forte e lo ha dimostrato. Ad un certo punto ha preso le contromisure alla nostra pressione e ci ha messo in difficoltà. Noi siamo stati comunque bravi, abbiamo attuato una buona condotta di gara e credo che ad un certo punto avremmo meritato anche il secondo gol. Poi è subentrata un po' di stanchezza e le difficoltà sono aumentate. João Pedro? Siamo davvero contenti per lui, lo aspettavamo. Con lui possiamo crescere ancora tanto".