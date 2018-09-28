Cagliari, Inter e Milan non mollano Barella: occhio però al Liverpool

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Tommaso Giulini ha blindato Nicolò Barella ma sia l'Inter che il Milan continuano a monitorarlo. Secondo quanto riportato da Tuttosport il club nerazzurro vorrebbe però che il giocatore si consacrasse ulteriormente per portarlo agli ordini di Spalletti già fatto e finito, contanto anche con gli ottimi rapporti con il suo agente Alessandro Beltrami, lo stesso di Nainggolan. Dall'altra parte i rossoneri lo vedono come possibile erede di Biglia, ma anche come alter ego di Kessie e Bonaventura. Secondo il quotidiano, nonostante le smentite del patron dei sardi con un'offerta da 38 milioni il giocatore potrebbe lasciare la Sardegna, ma occhio al Liverpool, club che al momento è in vantaggio.