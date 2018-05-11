Cagliari, Lopez su Astori: "Ci ha dato tanto. 4 marzo giornata bruttissima"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

A due giorni dalla sfida di Firenze contro la Fiorentina il tecnico del Cagliari, Diego Lopez, ha parlato ai microfoni di Sky Sport, ricordando Davide Astori, suo ex compagno in rossoblù: "Quella del 4 marzo è stata una giornata brutta, molto brutta. La notizia è arrivata quando cui stavamo facendo il riscaldamento a Genova, prima della gara. Arrivò il direttore Rossi un po' preoccupato e gli dissi che ancora dovevamo giocare e non avevamo ancora perso, ma mi disse subito che non riguardava il calcio. Mi ha accennato qualcosa di Astori e poi mi ha detto che se n'era andato. È stata durissima. Mi ricordo il primo anno insieme a lui, con Allegri, e giocò poco. Il secondo anno invece facevamo coppia insieme. Poi l'ho allenato due anni e quando non condivideva una cosa ne parlavamo sempre insieme. Era molto curioso, si allenava tanto ed era un grande difensore. Asto ci ha dato tanto, ha trasmesso tantissimo a tutti".