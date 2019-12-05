Cagliari, Maran su Cerri: "Sono felice per lui e per Ragatzu"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Assist e gol per Daniele Ragatzu, gol per Alberto Cerri: i due attaccanti del Cagliari possono dirsi soddisfatti della prova odierna contro la Sampdoria, battuta 2-1, che è valsa anche la qualificazione agli ottavi di finale di Coppa Italia. Di loro, in conferenza stampa, ha parlato mister Rolando Maran: "Sono felice per lui come per Ragatzu, dato che entrambi hanno trovato il gol. Ma tutti quelli che sono scesi in campo, da Deiola a Oliva a Walukiewicz, tutti hanno dimostrato grande attaccamento".