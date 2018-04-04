Cagliari, Pavoletti amaro: "Buona gara, decisivi gli episodi"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Sconfitta contro il Genoa per il Cagliari di Leonardo Pavoletti, che ai canali ufficiali del club commenta il risultato: “Abbiamo giocato una buona partita, gli episodi oggi hanno dato ragione al Genoa. Credevamo anche nella vittoria, stavamo tenendo più noi il possesso del pallone; sembrava comunque una partita destinata a finire in parità, anche se le squadre continuavano a lottare. Non possiamo essere contenti per il risultato, però si è visto un Cagliari reattivo, combattivo: non era facile dopo un brutto secondo tempo come quello contro il Torino".

Il Cagliari resta con 5 punti di vantaggio sulla terz’ultima, in attesa della partita di domani contro il Crotone: “Ci teniamo stretto questo margine però dobbiamo trovare il modo di aumentarlo e cercare nuovi modi per segnare e fare punti. Da qui alla fine sarà molto dura, ma continuando a lavorare come abbiamo fatto in questi pochi giorni sono certo che usciremo da questa situazione. Contro il Torino dopo un buon primo tempo ci siamo persi: oggi abbiamo lottato dal 1’ al 95’. Sono sicuro che domenica contro il Verona vedremo un altro buon Cagliari, come quello di oggi”.