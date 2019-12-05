Cagliari, Ragatzu: "Mi sono fatto trovare pronto"

© foto di Sandro Giordano

Daniele Ragatzu, attaccante del Cagliari, ha commentato la vittoria ottenuta in Coppa Italia contro la Sampdoria: "Sono contento per la vittoria e per il gol. Mi sono fatto trovare pronto. Lavoro tutta la settimana per questo. Se capiteranno altre occasioni cercherò di essere pronto nuovamente".