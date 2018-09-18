  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
bologna
cagliari
chievo
empoli
fiorentina
frosinone
genoa
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi sarà il capocannoniere della Serie A 2018/19?
  Cristiano Ronaldo
  Gonzalo Higuain
  Mauro Icardi
  Ciro Immobile
  Edin Dzeko
  Dries Mertens
  Paulo Dybala
  Gregoire Defrel
  Arkadiusz Milik
  Duvan Zapata
  Krzysztof Piatek
  Mario Mandzukic
  Leonardo Pavoletti
  Altro

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Callejon da record: crea occasioni a ripetizione, il Napoli non le sfrutta

18.09.2018 22:38 di Simone Lorini  Twitter:    articolo letto 13335 volte
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

José Callejón grande protagonista, nonostante un risultato che rimane fermo sullo 0-0, dell'esordio stagionale del Napoli in Champions: stando a quanto riferiscono i colleghi di Opta, lo spagnolo ha già creato sette occasioni per i compagni nel match. Numeri incredibili, da record per un giocatore del Napoli in una singola partita di Champions League. Tutti tentativi andati a vuoto purtroppo, anzi nella ripresa è stato proprio lo spagnolo il giocatore ad andare più vicino al gol con un pallonetto che per poco non ha beffato la difesa della Stella Rossa.
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Tancredi Palmeri

L’Inter ha il cuore, ma la testa? Ecco l’errore più grosso che sembra non vedere. Le ragioni per cui la Juventus è la favorita per la Champions. Il Napoli può aver già compromesso la qualificazione. Mentre per la Roma a Madrid è facile

L’Inter ha il cuore, ma la testa? Ecco l’errore più grosso che sembra non vedere. Le ragioni per cui la Juventus è la favorita per la Champions. Il Napoli può aver già compromesso la qualificazione. Mentre per la Roma a Madrid è facile

Primo piano

TMW - Bologna, mese di fuoco per Inzaghi. Prandelli alla finestra

TMW - Bologna, mese di fuoco per Inzaghi. Prandelli alla finestra Un mese importante per svoltare, o potrebbe arrivare un cambiamento. Il Bologna si prepara ad una serie di partite assai combattute che potrebbe segnare il futuro di Filippo Inzaghi sulla panchina rossoblù. Cesare Prandelli Il nome più accreditato per l’eventuale successione. E sullo...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17
Utilizzo dei Cookie
PROSEGUO
Utilizziamo cookie, anche di terze parti, per migliorare l'esperienza di navigazione e per inviarti messaggi promozionali personalizzati.
Proseguendo con la navigazione acconsenti al loro uso in conformità alla nostra Cookie Policy