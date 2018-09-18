Callejon da record: crea occasioni a ripetizione, il Napoli non le sfrutta

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

José Callejón grande protagonista, nonostante un risultato che rimane fermo sullo 0-0, dell'esordio stagionale del Napoli in Champions: stando a quanto riferiscono i colleghi di Opta, lo spagnolo ha già creato sette occasioni per i compagni nel match. Numeri incredibili, da record per un giocatore del Napoli in una singola partita di Champions League. Tutti tentativi andati a vuoto purtroppo, anzi nella ripresa è stato proprio lo spagnolo il giocatore ad andare più vicino al gol con un pallonetto che per poco non ha beffato la difesa della Stella Rossa.