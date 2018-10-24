Champions, i risultati della serata: crollo Atletico, poker Liverpool

© foto di J.M.Colomo

Serata amara per le italiane in Champions: il Napoli sfiora l'impresa al Parco dei Principi, ma una perla di Di Maria rende vani gli sforzi della squadra di Ancelotti, ripresa per due volte dopo i gol di Insigne e Mertens. Perde l'Inter a Barcellona: troppo forte la formazione di Valverde anche senza Messi, decidono Rafinha e Jordi Alba. Crolla l'Atletico di Simeone a Dortmund: poker dei tedeschi, come quello del Liverpool alla Stella Rossa. Zero a zero e tante polemiche tra Galatasaray e Schalke, mentre il Porto passa a Mosca per 3-1 grazie anche a Casillas, che para un rigore sullo 0-0.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND-ATLETICO MADRID 4-0 - 38' Witsel, 73' e 89' Guerreiro, 83' Sancho

BARCELLONA-INTER 2-0 - 32' Rafinha, 83' Jordi Alba

PSG-NAPOLI 2-2 - 29' Insigne, 61' Mario Rui (aut.), 77' Mertens, 93' Di Maria

LIVERPOOL-STELLA ROSSA 4-0 - 20' Firmino, 45' e 51' (rig.) Salah, 80' Mané

LOKOMOTIV MOSCA-PORTO 1-3 - 26' (rig.) Marega, 25' Herrera, 38' Anton Miranchuk (L), 47' Corona

GALATASARAY-SCHALKE 0-0