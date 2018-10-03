Champions League, Gruppo B: Inter in vetta, ora tocca al Barcellona

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Quinta vittoria di fila per l'Inter, che ancora una volta in rimonta supera il PSV e mette un bel mattoncino su una possibile qualificazione agli ottavi di finale. Anche dopo il vantaggio olandese la formazione di Spalletti non molla ed esattamente come contro il Tottenham trionfa 2-1, mentre il Barcellona ha la meglio sul Tottenham a Wembely. Per i catalani primo posto e sfida proprio ai nerazzurri in ottica primo posto, visto che le prossime due gare saranno proprio il confronto diretto tra capoliste.

I risultati

PSV Eindhoven-Inter 1-2

(27' Rosario (P), 44' Nainggolan (I), 60' Icardi (I))

Tottenham-Barcellona 2-4

(2' Coutinho (B), 28' Rakitic (B), 52' Kane (T), 56', 90' Messi (B), 66' Lamela (T))