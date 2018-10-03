Champions League, Gruppo C: è ribaltone. Il Napoli va a comandare

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Il successo del San Paolo cambia tutto in seno alla classifica del Gruppo C di Champions League dopo due turni: il PSG travolge la Stella Rossa e coglie i primi tre punti, ma in classifica viene superato dal Napoli, che batte il Liverpool e torna a pieno titolo nella lotta per la qualificazione dopo il passo falso di Belgrado. Per gli azzurri un successo importantissimo che porta Ancelotti al primo posto della classifica del girone, seguono Reds e parigini. Prossima sfida: PSG-Napoli, il 24 ottobre prossimo.

I risultati

PSG-Stella Rossa 6-1

(20', 22, 81' Neymar (P), 37' Cavani (P), Di Maria (P), 70' Mbappè (P), 74' Marin (S))

Napoli-Liverpool 1-0

(90' Insigne)