Champions League, i finali di serata: poker italiano, Barça e Borussia ok

© foto di J.M.Colomo

Il secondo turno di Champions si tinge di bianco, rosso e verde: dopo i successi di Roma e Juve, stasera Inter e Napoli hanno regalato alla Serie A altre due grandi soddisfazioni. Un filotto che rimette in corsa gli azzurri per il discorso qualificazione, anche in virtù del successo colto dal PSG quest'oggi. L'Inter vola a sei e mette una bella ipoteca in vista del doppio confronto col Barcellona, col Tottenham sconfitto anche stasera, al cospetto dei Campioni di Spagna. Bene l'Ateltico Madrid, che sconfigge un Brugge combattivo, così come fa il Borussia Dortmund, a valanga sul Monaco nella ripresa. Successo più contenuto, ma non meno pesante, per il Porto: basta Marega contro il Galatasaray.

Lokomotiv Mosca-Schalke 04 0-1

(88' McKennie)

PSG-Stella Rossa 6-1

(20', 22, 81' Neymar (P), 37' Cavani (P), Di Maria (P), 70' Mbappè (P), 74' Marin (S))

Atletico Madrid-Club Brugge 3-1

(28, 67' Griezmann (A), Groeneveld (B), 93' Koke (A))

Borussia Dortmund-Monaco 3-0

(51' Larsen, 72' Alcacer, 92' Reus)

Porto-Galatasaray 1-0

(49' Marega)

Napoli-Liverpool 1-0

(90' Insigne)

PSV Eindhoven-Inter 1-2

(27' Rosario (P), 44' Nainggolan (I), 60' Icardi (I))

Tottenham-Barcellona 2-4

(2' Coutinho (B), 28' Rakitic (B), 52' Kane (T), 56', 90' Messi (B), 66' Lamela (T))