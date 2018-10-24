Champions League, la classifica del Gruppo C: Napoli secondo

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Beffa atroce per il Napoli, raggiunto nei minuti di recupero da una magia di Di Maria. I partenopei hanno accarezzato a lungo il sogno di cogliere l'impresa a Parigi e di balzare in vetta al gruppo C. Al primo posto, adesso, c'è il Liverpool, che si sbarazza agevolmente della Stella Rossa. Questa la classifica:

Liverpool 6

Napoli 5

PSG 4

Stella Rossa 1