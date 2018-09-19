Champions League: la legge dei bomber non passa mai di moda

© foto di J.M.Colomo

La notte del bomber. Si è aperta con questo tema inequivocabile la nuova edizione della Champions League formato 2018/19, caratterizzata più che mai dell’influenza netta dei centravanti che animano i sogni delle rispettive squadre di competenza. Le danze sono state aperte da un veterano della competizione come Leo Messi, categoria di fuoriclasse assestante ed impossibile da assimilare a qualunque altra tipologia di essere vivente su un rettangolo verde, e dal suo concittadino Mauro Icardi. Quest’ultimo ha dimostrato di poter appartenere al palcoscenico più rilevante del continente, firmando il suo esordio con una rete da favola nell’unica opportunità che ha avuto la possibilità di maneggiare nei suoi novanta minuti. Conferme piacevoli quelle di Diego Costa in casa Atletico Madrid, sempre abile nel timbrare il cartellino quando riecheggia l’inno della massima competizione europea, così come eclatanti sono i numeri di quel Kylian Mbappe destinato a diventare molto presto il termine di paragone in assoluto per chi si avvicinerà a questo sport. Per poi giungere, all’interno degli stessi 90 minuti e nella medesima struttura, al moto d’orgoglio di Roberto Firmino: capace di rivendicare il suo predominio assoluto del cuore del reparto avanzato dei vice campioni d’Europa pur non avendo partecipato da titolare alla prima europea del suo Liverpool. Insomma, esempi tangibili che quando il livello si alza, la massima competizione continentale esige bomber all’altezza delle aspettative. Beato chi ce li ha.