Chievo Verona, Bani: "Dobbiamo incominciare a vincere. Sto meglio"

© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews

Mattia Bani, difensore del Chievo Verona, ha parlato in conferenza stampa. "Ho avuto un problema contro l'Udinese, che mi ha fatto uscire, gli esami hanno escluso ogni lesione ma c'è stata una forte contrattura che non mi hanno permesso di giocare con Genoa e Torino perché non ero al 100%. Ora sto un po' meglio, conto di recuperare con il Milan. Con l'Udinese avevamo fatto una gara alla pari, gli episodi ci hanno condannato. A Genova non abbiamo espresso un gran gioco, mentre con il Torino abbiamo fatto meglio di loro, poi alla prima occasione prendiamo gol ed è capitato anche lì. Non credo sia una crisi dal punto di vista fisico, a Roma l'abbiamo ripresa nel secondo tempo, magari sotto il profilo dell'attenzione dobbiamo dare di più. Dobbiamo incominciare a vincere, le vittorie dobbiamo farle".