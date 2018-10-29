Chievo Verona, Ventura: "Sto cercando ancora di capire diverse cose"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Gian Piero Ventura, tecnico del Chievo Verona, ha parlato in conferenza stampa dopo la sconfitta subita contro il Cagliari: "Siamo in fase di riorganizzazione con almeno cinque giocatori infortunati. Sono arrivato da pochi giorni e sto ancora cercando di capire diverse cose. Ovviamente dobbiamo ripartire da qui, anche se fare un punto ci avrebbe fatto guardare tante cose in modo diverso. Ma il secondo tempo ci aiuta e non poco, sia me che i ragazzi".