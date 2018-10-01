  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

ChievoVerona, D'Anna appeso un filo. Nicola il pole position

01.10.2018 14:04 di Simone Lorini  Twitter:    articolo letto 1024 volte
© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Il ChievoVerona riflette sulla posizione di Lorenzo D'Anna: il tecnico gialloblù è a rischio esonero e la sconfitta con il Torino non ha aiutato, secondo Tuttosport di oggi l'esonero è dietro l'angolo. In pole per la sostituzione, ancora eventuale, c'è Davide Nicola. Altri nomi sono quelli di Mimmo Di Carlo e Beppe Iachini, che conoscono benissimo l'ambiente peraltro.

