ChievoVerona, D'Anna appeso un filo. Nicola il pole position

Il ChievoVerona riflette sulla posizione di Lorenzo D'Anna: il tecnico gialloblù è a rischio esonero e la sconfitta con il Torino non ha aiutato, secondo Tuttosport di oggi l'esonero è dietro l'angolo. In pole per la sostituzione, ancora eventuale, c'è Davide Nicola. Altri nomi sono quelli di Mimmo Di Carlo e Beppe Iachini, che conoscono benissimo l'ambiente peraltro.