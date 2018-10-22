Come se nulla fosse: CR7 e la capacità di astrarsi dal resto del mondo

Fonte: Inviato a Manchester

Come se nulla fosse. Cristiano Ronaldo non parlava da tempo, torna a farlo come se nulla fosse. Qualche dichiarazione ufficiale o via social, ma il portoghese è rimasto in silenzio. All’Old Trafford, però, non poteva negarsi: lo stadio della sua consacrazione calcistica, la squadra che resta nel suo cuore.

Il caso Mayorga resta defilato. Un primo tentativo a inizio conferenza stampa, una risposta che è un dribbling. Poi è lo stesso Cristiano Ronaldo a chiarire: “Sono un uomo felice e fortunato. Ho una bella moglie, figli splendidi e gioco in una grandissima squadra. I miei avvocati sono fiduciosi, la verità verrà fuori”.

Come se nulla fosse, appunto. La verità, in fin dei conti, la sanno soltanto lui e pochi altri, forse solo la grande accusatrice. Forte di questo, forte della sua verità, Cristiano Ronaldo pensa solo al campo. È un esempio. Anche fuori, aggiunge. È la capacità del campionissimo, o l’astrazione del semidivo?