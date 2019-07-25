Commisso: "Bene contro il Benfica. ICC ha funzionato al 100%"

Fonte: dall'inviato a New York Tommaso Loreto

© foto di Giacomo Morini

Rocco Commisso, presidente della Fiorentina, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni in sala stampa dopo la sconfitta in extremis contro il Benfica nella ICC (fonte FirenzeViola.it): "Oggi abbiamo iniziato con qualche sbaglio, poi abbiamo giocato bene e non hanno mai lasciato il campo all'altra squadra. C'è da dire che i portoghesi iniziano prima la preparazione, quindi è difficile competere con chi si allena da prima di te. Calciatori? Io so già chi mi piace e chi no, ma non sta a me decidere chi gioca. ICC? Ha funzionato al cento per cento, avete visto che calore c'è stato qui? Dobbiamo incrementare il brand, abbiamo più bisogno di fiorentini in America, è importante per il successo della squadra"