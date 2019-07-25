  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com: notizie di calcio e calciomercato
atalanta
bologna
brescia
cagliari
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
lecce
milan
napoli
parma
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Corsa Scudetto: chi s'è rinforzato di più in difesa?
  L'Inter con l'esperienza di Diego Godin
  La Juventus con l'acquisto di De Ligt
  Il Napoli affiancando Manolas a Koulibaly

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Commisso: "Bene contro il Benfica. ICC ha funzionato al 100%"

25.07.2019 09:42 di Luca Bargellini  Twitter:    articolo letto 3609 volte
Fonte: dall'inviato a New York Tommaso Loreto
© foto di Giacomo Morini

Rocco Commisso, presidente della Fiorentina, ha rilasciato alcune dichiarazioni in sala stampa dopo la sconfitta in extremis contro il Benfica nella ICC (fonte FirenzeViola.it): "Oggi abbiamo iniziato con qualche sbaglio, poi abbiamo giocato bene e non hanno mai lasciato il campo all'altra squadra. C'è da dire che i portoghesi iniziano prima la preparazione, quindi è difficile competere con chi si allena da prima di te. Calciatori? Io so già chi mi piace e chi no, ma non sta a me decidere chi gioca. ICC? Ha funzionato al cento per cento, avete visto che calore c'è stato qui? Dobbiamo incrementare il brand, abbiamo più bisogno di fiorentini in America, è importante per il successo della squadra"
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Stampa la notizia

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Luca Marchetti

È un gioco di incastri per tutte: ora via alle cessioni. Gli attaccanti incagliati e i centrocampisti che ispirano... ci si prepara per il rush finale

È un gioco di incastri per tutte: ora via alle cessioni. Gli attaccanti incagliati e i centrocampisti che ispirano... ci si prepara per il rush finale

Primo piano

Lazio, l'agente di Milinkovic a Manchester per definire il trasferimento

Lazio, l'agente di Milinkovic a Manchester per definire il trasferimento Sergej Milinkovc-Savic è a un passo dal Manchester United. Secondo quanto riportato da La Gazzetta dello Sport l'agente del calciatore, Mateja Kezman, sarebbe in queste ore a Manchester per definire i dettagli del trasferimento. I COSTI DELL'OPERAZIONE Affare da 75 milioni più...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Privacy Policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2019 - TUTTOmercatoWEB.com ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 17