Da Eindhoven la miglior notizia: l'Inter non piange dopo il KO al Camp Nou

© foto di www.imagephotoagency.it

Alla vigilia della sfida contro il Barcellona in casa Inter c'era la consapevolezza di poter fare risultato al Camp Nou, lo avevano detto sia Miranda e Icardi che Spalletti, ma alla fine le cose sono andate male e la differenza in campo tra le due squadre si è vista eccome, nonostante l'assenza di Lionel Messi. Con un risultato positivo i nerazzurri avrebbero sicuramente fatto un importante passo in avanti verso gli ottavi di finale ma alla fine, facendo due calcoli, la sconfitta di Barcellona non ha cambiato molto negli equilibri del girone.

La miglior notizia di giornata è arrivata sicuramente dal Philips Stadium di Eindhoven, dove PSV e Tottenham hanno pareggiato per 2-2, prendendosi il loro rispettivo primo punti nel gruppo B di Champions League. Al giro di boa la formazione di Spalletti ha dunque ben 5 punti di vantaggio su entrambe e nessuno lo scorso 30 agosto, giorno del sorteggio di Montecarlo, avrebbe scommesso su questo margine così ampio dopo le prime tre partite. Fra due settimane a San Siro servirà un'Inter più in palla per mettere in crisi il Barcellona e se dovesse arrivare almeno un punto la strada sarebbe spianata sulla strada degli ottavi di finale. Il KO di oggi deve essere dimenticato il prima possibile, Spalletti e la sua squadra devono guardare avanti, senza versare alcuna lacrima per il 2-0 del Camp Nou.