Darmian: "L'interesse della Juve fa piacere. A fine stagione valuterò"

© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Matteo Darmian, terzino del Manchester United, ha parlato ai microfoni di Sky Sport della sua avventura inglese e del suo futuro, che potrebbe essere alla Juventus. Queste le sue parole, riportate da TuttoJuve: "Mi sta rafforzando caratterialmente: noi giocatori viviamo per scendere in campo, ma non sempre è possibile. Nel calcio ci sono tanti variabili come infortuni o come le scelte dell’allenatore, che io ho sempre rispettato. Sto vivendo una grande esperienza che rifarei subito. Faccio parte di uno dei più grandi club al mondo, sono orgoglioso di questo, mi permette di vincere trofei importanti. La nostalgia dell’Italia c’è, vediamo di finire la stagione e poi faremo le valutazioni del caso. Juve? Questo interesse fa piacere, la Juve è un grande club interessare a un club così è importante. Sicuramente faremo le giuste valutazioni a fine stagione".