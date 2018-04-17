VERSIONE MOBILE
  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
Da TUTTOmercatoWEB.com le ultime notizie di calcio mercato su Juve, Milan, Inter, Napoli, Roma
atalanta
benevento
bologna
cagliari
chievo
crotone
fiorentina
genoa
hellasverona
inter
juventus
lazio
milan
napoli
roma
sampdoria
sassuolo
spal
torino
udinese
 
HOME
SONDAGGIO
Chi vincerà la Champions League 2017/18?
  Real Madrid
  Bayern Monaco
  Roma
  Liverpool

[ Risultati sondaggio ]
Serie A

Darmian: "L'interesse della Juve fa piacere. A fine stagione valuterò"

17.04.2018 00:15 di Michele Pavese  Twitter:    articolo letto 640 volte
© foto di Matteo Gribaudi/Image Sport

Matteo Darmian, terzino del Manchester United, ha parlato ai microfoni di Sky Sport della sua avventura inglese e del suo futuro, che potrebbe essere alla Juventus. Queste le sue parole, riportate da TuttoJuve: "Mi sta rafforzando caratterialmente: noi giocatori viviamo per scendere in campo, ma non sempre è possibile. Nel calcio ci sono tanti variabili come infortuni o come le scelte dell’allenatore, che io ho sempre rispettato. Sto vivendo una grande esperienza che rifarei subito. Faccio parte di uno dei più grandi club al mondo, sono orgoglioso di questo, mi permette di vincere trofei importanti. La nostalgia dell’Italia c’è, vediamo di finire la stagione e poi faremo le valutazioni del caso. Juve? Questo interesse fa piacere, la Juve è un grande club interessare a un club così è importante. Sicuramente faremo le giuste valutazioni a fine stagione".
ARTICOLI CORRELATI
Segnala violazione
Stampa la notizia
Invia ad un amico

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

Altre notizie Serie A

EDITORIALE DI: Fabrizio Biasin

Juve: la corte a Marotta e il futuro di Allegri. Milan: il piano di Gattuso per la prossima stagione (e Donnarumma?). Inter: quanti processi senza senso. E a Buffon il 432esimo consiglio non richiesto

Juve: la corte a Marotta e il futuro di Allegri. Milan: il piano di Gattuso per la prossima stagione (e Donnarumma?). Inter: quanti processi senza senso. E a Buffon il 432esimo consiglio non richiesto

Primo piano

...con Bentancur

...con Bentancur Tanto mercato per Abel Hernandez e Lucas Torreira in estate. “Per Abel, che è un ragazzo maturato e cresciuto in fretta, abbiamo delle richieste dall’Inghilterra. Ma l’Italia il ragazzo l’ha nel cuore, infatti mi ha chiesto le squadre interessate”, dice a TuttoMercatoWeb l’agente...
   Editore: TC&C srl web content publisher since 1994 Partita IVA 01488100510   

MEDIA PARTNERS  | NEWS TICKER  | MOBILE  | RSS

Tutti i diritti riservati - Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib.di Arezzo n° 13/05 del 10/11/2005 - Direttore Responsabile: Michele Criscitiello
Norme sulla privacy - Cookie policy - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n° 18246
Copyright © 2000-2018 - TUTTOMERCATOWEB.COM ® - Aut. Lega Calcio Serie A e Serie B num. 88
Utilizzo dei Cookie
CHIUDI
Questo sito utilizza i cookie. Accedendo a questo sito, accetti il fatto che potremmo
memorizzare e accedere ai cookie sul tuo dispositivo.
Clicca qui per maggiori informazioni.