Delneri: "Juve senza rivali. Ha 8 riserve che sarebbero titolari ovunque"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Gigi Delneri, ex tecnico di Juventus e Udinese, ha parlato in esclusiva a TuttoJuve della sfida giocata sabato scorso tra le sue due ex squadre: "Sono stati tre punti molto importanti per la Juve, che ha giocato bene e ha dimostrato ancora una volta che quest'anno vuole vincere davvero tutto. È forte mentalmente, moralmente, tatticamente, ha fatto un mercato di grande spessore e ha cambi di qualità. Basti pensare che otto panchinari potrebbero essere titolari ovunque in Italia. A parte il Napoli, però, non ha ancora affrontato rivali in grado di darle fastidio. La mia curiosità sarà di vederla all'opera contro squadre un po' più di livello. La squadra friulana ha fatto tutto ciò che poteva fare, ma la maggior qualità degli avversari ha fatto la differenza. Per quanto abbiamo visto fin qui, la Juventus almeno in Italia non ha rivali".