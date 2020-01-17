Demme e Lobotka al Napoli, Gattuso: "Ora il gioco scorre veloce..."

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Gennaro Gattuso ha dato il benvenuto a Demme e Lobotka nella conferenza stampa tenuta alla vigilia della sfida contro la Fiorentina. "Demme - ha dichiarato il tecnico del Napoli - può giocare a due o fare il vertice basso, Lobotka può fare anche la mezzala. Si nota che sanno giocare, la qualità degli allenamenti negli ultimi due giorni è cambiata e la palla comincia a scorrere in modo veloce come piace a me. Adesso aumenta la pressione anche per gli altri, nessuno ha il posto assicurato e chi merita gioca. In questo momento valutiamo giorno dopo giorno".

