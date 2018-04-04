Derby di Milano, tra campo e bilancio

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Due proprietà cinesi. Due proprietà discusse. Novanta minuti per avere una risposta tangibile su quello che sarà il futuro, per capire a quale competizione si potrà mirare nella prossima stagione e per predisporre un’estate da protagonisti. Si giocano tanto, Inter e Milan. La squadra di Spalletti si gioca la possibilità di raggiungere la terza posizione in solitaria proprio poco prima che la diretta avversaria sia impegnata nelle forche caudine di Messi al Camp Nou. Quella di Gattuso l’ultima opportunità residua di centrare la qualificazione a quella massima competizione europea che pareva solo un miraggio prima della fruttuosa era Gattuso. Una partita che per una volta, soprattutto questa volta, andrà al di là del semplice rettangolo verde e sconfina tra bilanci e disposizioni economiche future. Qualità e carattere, al servizio della proprietà.