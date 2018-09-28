Di Francesco: "Derby importante per il futuro della Roma, non per il mio"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Oggi intervenuto in conferenza stampa, il tecnico della Roma Eusebio Di Francesco parla così dell'importanza del derby contro la Lazio: "E' una partita importantissima per noi, per la continuità e come sapete il derby è una partita a sé e ci può essere utile per riportare l'entusiasmo. Svolta contro il Frosinone? Parlando tatticamente può essere una base di partenza, ma sapevo già in passato di poter lavorare su due sistemi, e ripeto che conta l'atteggiamento. Ma non voglio dare vantaggi alla Lazio. Gara chiave per il mio futuro? E' importante per il futuro della Roma, non per il mio. Io rappresento la Roma e cerco di fare del mio meglio per portare avanti questa maglia che mi tengo stretta. Cercherò di fare di tutto perché la squadra, non Eusebio Di Francesco, possa portare avanti un determinato cammino di crescita".