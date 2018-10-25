Di Francesco: "Felice di aver scelto il Sassuolo. Mister e società lavorano bene"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Federico Di Francesco, attaccante del Sassuolo, ha parlato in conferenza stampa in vista della gara contro il Bologna (sua ex squadra). Queste altre parole riportate da tuttosassuolocalcio.com: "Il mio utilizzo come esterno di centrocampo? Quel ruolo devo dare di più in fase difensiva, coprire più campo, ma a Genova soprattutto nel primo tempo mi sono trovato bene, nella ripresa è stato più difficile perché loro ci venivano a prendere più alti. Il mister mi aveva detto a inizio stagione che avrei potuto fare anche quel ruolo, sicuramente devo migliorare. La scelta di venire a Sassuolo? Sono contento di essere qui, mister e società lavorano bene, i compagni sono dei grandi professionisti, per me dobbiamo continuare così perché stiamo facendo un buon campionato e possiamo crescere ancora. Europa League? Siamo all'inizio, possiamo crescere e so che c'è la volontà di farlo senza accontentarsi, non so dove arriveremo".