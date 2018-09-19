DiFra su Monchi: "Giusto che creda in lui come lui ha creduto in me"

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Ospite di El Pais, il tecnico della Roma Eusebio Di Francesco parla così del rapporto con il ds Monchi e del suo metodo, fatto di tante operazioni per estate: "Può essere positivo o negativo. Dà nuova aria e nuovi stimoli, e poi ci sono quelli che assimilano prima o dopo i concetti di gioco. Ci sono vantaggi e svantaggi. Lui è il direttore ed è giusto che io creda in lui come lui ha creduto in me. Lavoriamo insieme, non uno di fronte all’altro. Condividiamo successi e fallimenti. Totti? È come se non avesse mai smesso di giocare. Conosce lo spogliatoio meglio di me e degli altri. È un vantaggio averlo e lo sento molto vicino e può sempre consigliarci. Potrebbe avere un grande futuro come manager, ma dipende da lui. Io, ad esempio, ho iniziato come manager e sono diventato un allenatore".