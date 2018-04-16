Ds Stoccarda spaventa la Lazio: “Lavoro per il rinnovo di Badstuber”

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Il direttore sportivo dello Stoccarda Michael Reschke ha parlato a Kicker della situazione del difensore Holger Badstuber, in scadenza di contratto, spaventando la Lazio che aveva messo gli occhi sul centrale tedesco per sostituire De Vrij: “Stiamo dialogando con il giocatore, un confronto molto aperto e chiaro, del possibile rinnovo. Credo che nelle prossime due o tre settimane avremo una risposta definitiva in un senso o nell'altro. Anche se non è facile lavoriamo per trattenerlo e c'è la possibilità che questo accada”.