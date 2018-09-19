  HOME  | EVENTI TMW  | REDAZIONE  | NETWORK  | RMC SPORT EVENTI LIVE  | CALENDARIO E CLASSIFICA  | CONTATTI
La Giovane Italia
Serie A

Empoli, Krunic: "Tranquillo per il rinnovo. Ci credo"

19.09.2018 19:45
© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Conferenza stampa in casa Empoli. Davanti ai microfoni si è presentato Rade Krunic. Ecco quanto evidenziato da Empoli Channel: "La sconfitta contro la Lazio? C’è un po’ di rammarico, ma c’era anche nelle partite precedenti. Abbiamo fatto un’ottima prestazione, ci è mancato solo il risultato che però è la cosa più importante. Siamo rimasti male, ma penso che se continuiamo così arrivano i punti. Il gol che manca? C’è stata un po’ di sfortuna, i gol arriveranno perchè le occasioni le creiamo. Al 95′, con la Lazio, Strakosha ha fatto una parata che non esiste. Speriamo che vada meglio nelle prossime gare. La Serie A? Mi sembra molto più competitiva, le squadre sono più forti ed è più complicato affrontarle. Il rinnovo? Ne abbiamo parlato, ma sono tranquillo. C’è tutto il tempo e io spero di riuscire presto a trovare l’accordo. Mi trovo molto bene in azzurro".
TUTTOmercatoWEB.com - il sito di calciomercato aggiornato 24 ore su 24

