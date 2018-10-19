Empoli, Pasqual: "Stiamo raccogliendo meno di quanto prodotto"

© foto di Antonello Sammarco/Image Sport

Il difensore dell'Empoli Manuel Pasqual ha parlato dell'evento benefico organizzato da Ail che si svolgerà il 4 novembre a Firenze: "Il ricavato dei donatori che parteciperanno alla Maratona per le vie di Firenze sarà devoluto all'Ospedale di Careggi con l'obiettivo di comprare dei macchinari per il sequenziamento del Dna. Le strutture ospedaliere di Firenze sono importanti, soprattutto per ciò che riguarda i bambini: grazie ai fiorentini e ai volontari di Ail cerchiamo di far uscire salla malattia chi sta soffrendo. Il mio infortunio? Per fortuna sono 10 giorni che mi alleno con il gruppo, inizio a stare bene e finalmente sono tornato a disposizione dell'allenatore. L'Empoli sta giocando bene, stiamo raccogliendo poco rispetto a quanto produciamo. Biraghi? Sta facendo molto bene, da quando è arrivato è cresciuto molto: i tifosi possono essere contenti. Cristiano ha avuto una settimana bellissima mettendo il timbro su una parita importante per l'Italia. Biraghi serve alla Nazionale perché è un giocatore giovane ed è un terzino sinistro, un ruolo che è sempre stata merce rara in questi ultimi anni".