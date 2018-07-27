Empoli, torna di moda Acquah. Rientra nell'affare Krunic-Torino

© foto di Daniele Buffa/Image Sport

Con l'arrivo di Krunic dall'Empoli, adesso il ds del Torino Petrachi deve sfoltire la rosa: Valdifiori, Acquah e Obi sono di troppo. E qui arriva la grande novità. Nel faccia a faccia di ieri con l'Empoli si è tornati a parlare di Acquah che in precedenza aveva rifiutato il trasferimento in Tosacana proprio nell’operazione Krunic. Adesso ci sta ripensando. Ma attenzione: le due trattative sono state separate. Il Toro ha in qualche modo reso più appetibile la propria offerta per il bosniaco; l’Empoli sta facendo altrettanto con i granata per Acquah.